Sankalp Se Siddhi Yojana Application Form Last Date Apply Online

On August 08, 1942, the freedom fighters of the country of India, while filling the decisive battle to get the country of India free from the subjugation of the firangians, had raised the slogan of “British leave India” and said that now he will or will die. In the time period (2014 – 2019) of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi (first term) on 09 August 2017 while calling upon the nation, reminding the citizens of the country about the duty of human beings towards the country and society, the following statements were made among them. There was an idea of ​​Sankalp Se Siddhi Yojana.

On 09 August 2017, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had called upon the nation and said that the British will do the Quit India Movement in 1942 or the bugle of Marenge was sounded, but today we will say, will do and will do it, for the next five years. The time period (from 2017 to 2022) is of “Sankalp Se Siddhi”, during which we are also moving towards completing 75 years of independence. Even in today’s times we need to maintain the present spirit from 1942 to 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi 09 August 2017॥

Sankalp Se Siddhi Yojana Sankalp Se Siddhi – Key Objectives:

The main objective of “Sankalp Se Siddhi” is to make India a powerful and influential nation for all-round development. Sankalp to Siddhi can be made meaningful and realized only by increasing public participation in the five-year (2017 – 2022) period.

Sankalp Se Siddhi Maha Abhiyan was organized in 29 ICAR Institutes/State Agricultural Universities and 52 Atma Sansthans including 578 Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ (Maha Abhiyan program launched in the context of rebuilding an efficient New India achieved through resolution (2017 to 2022) is the first action started for a New India Jan Bhagidari movement. With this resolution. The overall objective of the Siddhi program is to bring various changes in the country in the interest of the country’s economy, citizens of India, human society, national and local administration, aggregate security of India and other vertical subject areas.

The reflected objective of the “Sankalp Se Siddhi” program by the Income Tax Department, Central Board of Direct Taxes is to play an important role in the development of the country’s economy by ensuring mutual public participation in the country’s nationwide anti-corruption. Income Tax Department, The Central Board of Direct Taxes (Initiative) celebrated “Vigilance Awareness Week” from 30 October to 04 November 2017 in the year. The main objective of which is to control corruption in the society with the mutual participation of the people and the government of the country.

Sankalp Se Siddhi Yojana – Significance:

Sankalp Se Siddhi Maha Abhiyan Bharat Jan Andolan 2017 – 2022 aims to make India completely free from the already existing negative consequences of erroneousness, poverty, corruption, terrorism, non-sanitation and many other negative consequences by creating awareness among the public.

Under the Sankalp Se Siddhi Maha Abhiyan program, the New India Movement is aimed at making Indian citizens aware of many socially burning topics like freedom from discrimination, communalism, non-hygiene etc. To ensure the increase in the participation of every citizen, events are being organized from the past and upcoming programs will also be organized. The Sankalp Se Siddhi Movement is a very important program started to attract every public in the fields of change in the urgent need of Indians and improving the citizens etc. to make possible a positive change in the thinking of human beings.

According to the manifesto of India’s main political party Bharatiya Janata Party, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a resolution to make India a new capable, powerful and effective India by 2022.

01) To protect India from moral degradation, misconduct and make a developed nation, the central government took the first action, in its second term, in many government departments, decisively against unproductive, unskilled, unauthenticated and corrupt officials and employees. Taking action, taking a full stop on the rest of his official term, one of the main objectives of the campaign to relieve him is to encourage and emphasize transparency in government work and duties, exemplary character, goodwill, devotion to duty.

02) A resolution was taken towards doubling the income of farmers nationwide by the year 2022, and in this direction, with the immediate implementation of various schemes (schemes), training the government administration and making all the farmers aware in the village. To discharge a large duty in an individual organizational form is an important first duty in this direction.