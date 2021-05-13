Santa Clara U. President Resigns After Inappropriate Behavior, Officials Say

Santa Clara U. President Resigns After Inappropriate Habits, Officials Say
A Jesuit priest who delivered the homily at a Mass for the inauguration of President Biden has resigned because the president of Santa Clara College after he engaged in inappropriate habits, college officers stated on Wednesday.
An investigation by the Jesuits West Province discovered that the priest, the Rev. Kevin O’Brien, “engaged in behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, throughout a sequence of casual dinners with Jesuit graduate college students that had been inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and bounds,” the chairman of the college’s board of trustees stated in a press release to the college neighborhood.
“The Province additionally suggested the Board that alcohol was concerned and that no inappropriate habits was present in any settings outdoors of those dinners,” the assertion stated.
The assertion, which didn’t elaborate additional on the habits, stated that Father O’Brien, who had been positioned on go away in March, notified the board of trustees that he was resigning on Sunday, and that the board accepted his resignation on Monday.
“The Board of Trustees takes this example very critically and totally helps those that got here ahead to offer their accounts,” stated the assertion from the board chairman, John M. Sobrato.
Mr. Sobrato stated the province had directed Father O’Brien to stay on go away and to enroll in a four- to six-month “therapeutic outpatient program, which he has now begun, to deal with associated private points, together with alcohol and stress counseling.”
Father O’Brien couldn’t be instantly reached for touch upon Wednesday evening.
A former practising lawyer who was ordained to the priesthood in 2006, Father O’Brien had served as dean of Santa Clara College’s Jesuit College of Theology since 2016 and was named president of the Jesuit college in 2019. Earlier than that, he had served for eight years at Georgetown College, together with 5 years as vp for mission and ministry, in accordance with Santa Clara College.
Father O’Brien has additionally served on the boards of 4 Jesuit universities: Fordham College, Seattle College, Marquette College and Boston School, in accordance with his biography at Santa Clara College.
On Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, he celebrated a Roman Catholic Mass for President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional leaders on the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Father O’Brien had been mates with the Biden household for practically 15 years, since serving at Georgetown College, in accordance with the Jesuits.
In his homily, Father O’Brien in contrast Mr. Biden’s upcoming inaugural message to the phrases of Jesus.
“Your public service is animated by the identical conviction,” he stated, “to assist and shield individuals and to advance justice and reconciliation, particularly for many who are too typically regarded over and left behind.”
The Rev. Scott Santarosa, provincial of the Jesuits West, stated that the college and Father O’Brien had been “in our prayers throughout this time of transition.”
“It is a difficult time for Santa Clara, however Father O’Brien has proven each generosity and freedom in eager to do what’s finest for the college,” Father Santarosa stated in a press release. “With take care of the college, workers, college students and full Santa Clara neighborhood, he has determined to step down.”
Mr. Sobrato stated that whereas the board begins the method of trying to find a brand new president, Lisa Kloppenberg, the college provost, would proceed to function appearing president, a job she assumed in March after Father O’Brien was positioned on go away. On the time, Mr. Sobrato stated that Father O’Brien had agreed to cooperate totally with the investigation.
“I understand {that a} growth like this may carry up many emotions — I humbly ask everybody to present one another grace and area as we collectively take up the information of Father O’Brien’s resignation,” Ms. Kloppenberg wrote in a message to the college neighborhood on Wednesday. “I’m grateful that you’ll keep targeted in your duties to our college students, different stakeholders and one another as we end out this educational 12 months and proceed preparations for a return to campus within the fall.”
Azi Paybarah contributed reporting.
#Santa #Clara #President #Resigns #Inappropriate #Habits #Officials
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.