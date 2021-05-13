Santa Clara U. President Resigns After Inappropriate Behavior, Officials Say

A Jesuit priest who delivered the homily at a Mass for the inauguration of President Biden has resigned because the president of Santa Clara College after he engaged in inappropriate habits, college officers stated on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Jesuits West Province discovered that the priest, the Rev. Kevin O’Brien, “engaged in behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, throughout a sequence of casual dinners with Jesuit graduate college students that had been inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and bounds,” the chairman of the college’s board of trustees stated in a press release to the college neighborhood.

“The Province additionally suggested the Board that alcohol was concerned and that no inappropriate habits was present in any settings outdoors of those dinners,” the assertion stated.

The assertion, which didn’t elaborate additional on the habits, stated that Father O’Brien, who had been positioned on go away in March, notified the board of trustees that he was resigning on Sunday, and that the board accepted his resignation on Monday.