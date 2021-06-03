Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma on Collaborating With Amitabh Bachchan, And Bringing Music Legends Together For Ramyug





Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma, son of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, has curated amazingly divine music for the MX Participant net sequence Ramyug. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the sequence options an attractive quantity titled Hanuman, sung by Amitabh Bachchan who has lent his voice to many different devotional songs previously. The music of the sequence options a few of the most and legendary artistes from the music trade together with Flutist Padmavibhushan Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, singer Ustad Rashid Khan, Sonu Nigam, and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s forty eighth Wedding ceremony Anniversary| Watch Video To Know Lesser Recognized Info

In an interview with GadgetClock.com, he explains all that went behind bringing all of the legends collectively, his sort of music, and the way he plans to take his father’s legacy ahead. Rahul additionally speaks on Bollywood utilizing classical ragas and respecting classical music. Excerpts: Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Wedding ceremony Photos With Jaya Bachchan as They Full 48 Years

1. How far do you assume Indian classical music has come from the times when entry was restricted and it was thought of unique to some gharanas?

Right this moment, Indian classical music has a world appreciation and presence. Due to a number of legendary maestros who, within the early 60s – 70s, took it overseas to offer the audiences a glimpse of it and later the listeners, who turned an ear to it and have been asking for extra. Whether or not it’s The Womad pageant by Peter Gabrel in Australia, New Zealand, England, or the End auditoriums in Capetown, South Africa, or the small gatherings in Benares, Indian classical music has promising torchbearers who’re taking it locations. Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 52 Years In Bollywood With a Collage of His Character Appears to be like From 56 Films

﻿

2. Your work in Ramyug appears one thing extraordinarily profound, one thing that at the least the web-space hasn’t skilled earlier than. Are you open to experimenting extra with conventional music?

Since Ramyug relies on Ramayana, it was crucial to have the presence of classical musicians, instrumentalists, vocalists, percussionists to offer it that deep pious really feel, on the similar time my collaborative sensibilities felt the necessity to have programmers give it the bigger than life sound. Therefore you will notice Amitabh Bachchan singing the Hanuman Chalisa accompanying him Ustad Zakir Hussain, or Sonu Nigam singing to the legendary Santoor and flute Maestros Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, PtHariprasadChaurasia. Then there’s Ustad Rashid Khan singing the Ram Seeta unhappy theme, to not point out PtBhawani Shankar’s highly effective Pakhavaj on the Raavan theme music with my voice together with Narayan Mani‘s historic Veena.

This was a fantastic step in having these musicians for a Bollywood venture on the similar time experiment with Amitabhji singing a up to date Hanuman energy theme music. I’m open to experimenting and have been doing so in my collaborations.

3. How was it like collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan for the music? He has given his voice to many devotional numbers previously. What was completely different this time and the way did he react to your work?

Nicely, I used to be humbled by Celebrity Amitabh Bachchan when he agreed to sing the music after he appreciated what he heard. His sense of melody and rhythm, and naturally the extent to which he concerned himself in contributing to the little nuances and refrain strains, within the Hanuman music was wonderful. The truth that he knew that the legendary maestros have been a part of this, additionally made him extra obsessed with this venture. He has sung devotional songs earlier than however this Hanuman theme is a really up-tempo tune and celebrates Hanuman Ji’s energy so it wanted to be sung with gusto and that’s precisely what he did, therefore it is extremely completely different from his earlier work.

It was a dream come true for me to have him sing my composition and I bear in mind he wished the pitch of the music altered to his most well-liked baritone and took nice pains in rehearsing and dealing a couple of nights on the music and eventually despatched it again to me, and the result’s there for everybody to listen to, the Hanuman music has already crossed 5 million views and going robust. I’ve all the time been his fan, and I’m really humbled by his blessings for my composition.

4. If you and different fabulously educated artistes such as you resolve to make fusion music and embody international beats or lyrics into your music, do you consider it as your contribution to the artwork, otherwise you contemplate it as the necessity of the hour?

When even once I collaborated with Grammy winners similar to KennyG on Namaste India the album was No.1 on US Billboard Jazz charts or with electronics group Deep Forest of French pianist Richard Clayderman for Confluence, as soon as frequent issue was that I used to be the composer so it helped me design the album together with my music producer Jackie V in such a approach that whether or not it’s with lyrics or simply instrumental it must be melodic. As I really feel melody is the soul of any music.

5. You designed music for a Bollywood film. However, we haven’t seen many classically educated artistes coming from a wealthy heritage of music like yours curating songs for cinema. Typically, the notion is that ‘we’re too pure for Bollywood’. What do it’s a must to say to this?

Sure, in my very first movie I used to be fortunate to have Lata Mangeshkar ji sing 3 songs, and for those who bear in mind the songs from ‘MujhseDostiKaroge’, ‘Jaane Dil Primary’, ‘AndekhiAnjani Se’ have been chartbusters and had nothing to do with classically-based ragas. Bollywood is all about adapting to the administrators’ imaginative and prescient and is situational, it’s a knack the place one has to provide you with 4-5 variational tunes for every state of affairs and the most effective will get picked. Whereas Ramyug wanted a extra devotional but modern really feel.

6. Do you utilize music for your self like do you typically simply play Santoor just for your self… virtually like in a meditative approach?

Nicely, I’m all the time taking part in the Santoor or Keyboards in my music room for my greatest critics my spouse Barkha, and my son Abhinav. Their inputs assist me vastly. Sure, music has a therapeutic contact and might heal, particularly in the course of the pandemic. After I’m practising alone it’s a type of meditation.

7. If you look again and also you see the legacy of your father – does it pressurize you ultimately or do you are feeling extra content material and extra celebratory about it?

Nicely, I suppose the Santoor has come a good distance from my father introducing this Kashmiri instrument to Indian classical music and taking it the world over. With a few of my collaborations, Santoor moved into numerous new genres like Electronika, Jazz, New Age, and many others, hopefully, the legacy will proceed with my 6-year-old son Abhinav who’s studying from me and his grandfather.