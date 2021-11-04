Sanya Malhotra becomes Hrithik Roshan’s neighbor, bought a house worth crores on Diwali; Know how much is the price

Actress Sanya Malhotra has bought a new house at Bayview Building in Juhu, Mumbai on the occasion of Diwali. According to reports, that house was earlier owned by Sameer Bhojwani, which has now been bought by Sanya for crores. It is being told that with this Sanya has become Hrithik Roshan’s neighbor.

According to a report by Money Control, Sanya Malhotra has bought this luxurious house in Juhu along with her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra for 14.3 crores. It is being told that Hrithik Roshan has two houses in the same building. The cost of both Hrithik’s houses, according to a report in Hindustan Times, is 100 crores.

In the year 2018, Sanya Malhotra bought a flat in Maximum City. Sanya is from Delhi, and why did she buy a house in Mumbai? When asked, Sanya had said, ‘I used to live in a one bedroom apartment before buying this place. The reason behind coming to this big house is that I wanted my family to come here from Delhi and be comfortable with me whenever they want.

She had further said, ‘At first I was a bit confused about it, holding back about money. But my father explained to me that I should invest in my house instead of living on rent.

Talking about Sanya Malhotra’s work, she will soon be seen in Netflix’s film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. This Karan Johar film will be available on Netflix from November 5.

