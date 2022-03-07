Entertainment

Sapna Chaudhary's health deteriorated during the live show, had to be admitted to the hospital

Sapna Chaudhary’s health deteriorated during the live show, had to be admitted to the hospital
Sapna Choudhary felt pain in her stomach, she was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at around 1:30 in the night.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is famous for her dance. From child to old age, his talent is crazy. Recently, his health deteriorated during the live show. After which he had to be immediately admitted to the hospital. However, after some time his health improved and he was discharged from the hospital. But after this news his fans are very worried.

Please tell that Sapna Chaudhary had gone to Madhya Pradesh for her show. Where his live show was going on in Rampur Baghelan of Satna district. He danced fiercely on famous songs from Haryanvi to Bollywood. After which Sapna Choudhary’s stomach ache arose. He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital around 1:30 pm.

After the first aid, the doctor has advised him to undergo some tests. However, Sapna refused to investigate. Sapna said that she will go to Delhi and get all her tests done. After being under the supervision of doctors for an hour, Sapna sought discharge from the hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, Sapna took rest in the hotel. Then she left for Khajuraho with her team.

Sapna Choudhary is known for her dance style. Sapna Choudhary charges lakhs of rupees for her talent. According to the information received, Sapna charges up to Rs 25 lakh for doing a stage show. Their program mostly starts in the evening and goes on till late at night.

Along with this, if Sapna goes to a show as a guest, then she charges around three lakh rupees for this. Thousands of crowd gather in the show she attends.

Apart from her dance, her personal life has also been in the headlines. There was a time when Sapna Choudhary tried to kill herself by consuming poison. He had to stay in ICU for several days. Sapna Chaudhary’s marriage has also been a topic of discussion for people. She had secretly married her long time boyfriend Sahu in the beginning of the year 2020. Both have a son.


