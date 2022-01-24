sapna choudhary celebrates wedding anniversary with husband veer sahu shares romantic photo

Sapna Chaudhary has shared a heart-wrenching post by sharing a romantic picture with husband Veer Sahu on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is celebrating the wedding anniversary with her husband Veer Sahu today. On this special occasion, Sapna Chaudhary has made a very special post on social media to wish her husband. The romantic style of Sapna Chaudhary and Veer Sahu is being seen in this picture. Sapna Chaudhary rarely shares updates related to her personal life with her husband or with fans.

However, this time Sapna Chaudhary has shared a very beautiful picture with her husband. This picture of Sapna Chaudhary is becoming very viral. Fans are very fond of this style of Sapna. Along with this, there is an influx of congratulations in the comment box.

In this picture, you can see that Sapna Chaudhary and Veer Sahu are seen looking into each other’s eyes in a very spectacular way and completely lost in each other.

While sharing this picture, Sapna Choudhary wrote, ‘Lakh Dilaan ki Dhadkan Ki Aaj Kaal Hoon, Dhadkan Main Kade Kade Katha Dekho, Logan Kai Radkan Nai. Happy Marriage Anniversary Porus Ke Papa.

For information, let us tell you that on December 2019, Sapna Chaudhary and Veer Sahu got married in a very simple style. After this, both of them had a court marriage in the year 2020. After marriage, in October 2020, there was a buzz in Sapna Choudhary’s house. Both had told a year later in October 2021 that they have named their son Porus.

Let us tell you that Sapna Chaudhary started her career from the dance stage of village countryside. Initially, Sapna Choudhary used to dance on the folk song of Haryana, Ragini. She became a sensation after Sapna Chaudhary went viral on social media and then she also got an invitation from Bigg Boss.

She has been a contestant of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, where she earned a lot of name. She has worked in many Bollywood films. Sapna is currently married and settled and lives with her husband and child.