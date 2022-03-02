Sapna Choudhary dances like this on the song Loot Liya Haryana Video Viral

A dance video of Haryana’s famous dancer and actress Sapna Chaudhary has surfaced, which is becoming very viral on social media.

Sapna Choudhary is a famous dancer and actress from Haryana. She always remains in the headlines due to her tremendous dance videos. The actress also keeps sharing glamorous photos and dance videos with her fans every day. He often dominates social media with his dance videos. In this sequence, he has shared another video of his, in which he can be seen dancing vigorously on the song ‘Loot Liya Haryana’.

The actress has shared this video on her Instagram handle. In this video, she is dancing on the song ‘Loot Liya Haryana’. Sapna Chaudhary has told in the caption of this video that this video has been shared by one of her fans.

The actress wrote, ‘This video has been sent to me by one of my fans. I don’t know his name but I liked the video a lot. This dance video of the actress is becoming fiercely viral on social media and fans are showering a lot of love on the video.

In this viral video of Sapna Chaudhary, it can be seen that she is giving stage performance. In the video, she is showing her Haryanvi style. Along with this, his fans are very much liking his style and dance steps.

Talking about her look in this video, she is wearing a beautiful gray salwar-suit. Also she can be seen donning a long ponytail with a parananda in her hair. Fans are also happy to see Sapna’s beauty and glamorous avatar in the video.

Seeing Sapna Choudhary’s dance, one of her fans commented on the video and wrote ‘Amazing Look’. So another fan has written ‘No one like you’. At the same time someone has said ‘Super se upper wala dance’. With this, thousands of people have liked this video of him.

Let me tell you, the song on which Sapna Choudhary is seen dancing in this video is her recent release song. This ‘Loot Liya Haryana’ song of Sapna has been released on 25 February. This song of his has been sung by UK Haryanvi, Harijit Deewana and Akki Aryan. At the same time, Akki Aryan, UK Haryanvi and Harjeet Deewana have also been seen spreading fire in this song with him. This song is written by Raju Guda and Mohit Mazaria.