Sapna Choudhary dress up like a bride pictures goes viral in saree

New Delhi. Haryana’s famous actress and dancing queen Sapna Chaudhary remains in the headlines every day. She not only makes people crazy with her dance but she also works to injure people with her pictures. Sapna is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. Now recently Sapna posted pictures in her saree, which are now becoming quite viral on social media.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya is going to marry girlfriend Disha Parmar soon

These pictures have been shared by Sapna Chaudhary from her Instagram account. In the pictures, she is seen in a light green sari. She is dressed like a new bride. He is wearing a red colored bangle in his hands. She is looking very beautiful in red lipstick and bindi. Sapna has got her photoshoot done near the fields.

Sapna Chaudhary has got this photoshoot done near the fields. In the pictures, she is seen giving different poses. Her look in matching jewelery with saree looks perfect. These pictures of Sapna Chaudhary are becoming quite viral on social media.

Sometimes she is seen with a pallu on her head, and in one photo she is waving her pallu in the air. Looking at these pictures, it can be clearly said that Desi or Western Sapna looks beautiful in every look. More than 2 lakh likes have come on these pictures of her and fans are praising her beauty fiercely.

Also read: Is Sapna Chaudhary going to become a mother for the second time?

Let us tell you that Sapna Chaudhary is enjoying her married life these days. She gave birth to a son some time back. Sapna is very secretive about her personal life. He did not let anyone know about his marriage. Even before marriage, the news of her being pregnant had spread everywhere. After which her husband appeared and told that Sapna has become the mother of a son. Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. He is a Haryanvi Singer. Both of them got married secretly in January 2020.