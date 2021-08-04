Sapna Choudhary on her experience about facing bias in the Bollywood and TV Industry | Sapna Choudhary became a victim of discrimination! Said- ‘I am going to show my skin…’

New Delhi: Whenever someone says dancer or performer, Sapna Choudhary is one of the few names that come to everyone’s mind. People call her as Desi Queen, Dancing Queen. Even though everything looks good from outside, but if Sapna is to be believed, she is still struggling in the entertainment world. He has made a big disclosure on the discrimination he faced with himself.

Real face of Hindi TV and Cinema

In a recent interview, Sapna Choudhary has opened the secret on the bias in the entertainment industry and the behavior with them. In an interview given to ETimes, Sapna told that the Hindi industry has been facing prejudice for a long time.

suffered so much in 15 years

Sapna Choudhary said, ‘I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I think I am from regional industry (Haryana) so I don’t get opportunity to showcase my talent. I do not want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which sometimes becomes a hindrance in my career. Also, I do not have a godfather and this is another reason why I am struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry.

Big designers hand drawn

She says that many times the designers have refused to make her clothes for the show. She says, ‘What I have seen is that people in Mumbai will talk to you only when they have some work to do with you. The industry is full of people who judge constantly and there have been times when I didn’t get dresses from designers because of who I am. I don’t know how I could stay in the hearts of fans for so long.

dance is first love

Meanwhile, she is hoping to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress and bagging a role soon. Till then he is happy with his dance.

He said, ‘Whatever I am today is because of my dance shows. Dance is and will be my first love. It’s not that my dance is over, but I want to explore other things too. I hope I get something soon.’

Salman’s show did not work

She was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and she says that nothing much has changed in her life after doing the reality show. ‘People think that after doing the show, the contestants become big celebrities. but it’s not like that. People misbehave in the house to win the game! I played a certain way which I was comfortable with but overall it didn’t really work for me.’

Also read: Ananya Pandey gave a killer pose in a bralette, showered hearts on photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to