Sapna Choudhary Oops Moment While Dancing On Stage See Video – Sapna Choudhary Oops Moment While Dancing On Stage

New Delhi. Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary is not interested in any identity today. He has traveled to Bollywood on his own. She has also appeared in Colors’ popular TV show Bigg Boss. But Sapna has worked hard to reach here. He earned his name by doing many stage shows. However, now Sapna gives much less stage performance than before. But even today the fans are crazy about his dance. His dance videos keep going viral on social media.

Once on stage with Sapna Choudhary she became a victim of Oops Moment. His video has once again come into the limelight. In the video you can see that Sapna is dancing like always in a cool style. The audience looks quite excited after seeing his bold and amazing moves. For some time, Sapna binds her on stage with her dance. After this, as soon as she is going to make another bold move, her balance gets disturbed and she falls. You also see this video of him-





However, even after the balance deteriorates, the spirit of the dream does not diminish. She immediately gets up and continues her dance back with the same gusto. Seeing this, his audience is also surprised. After that everyone starts clapping for Sapna and encourages her.

Let us tell you that Sapna Chaudhary has given recognition to Haryanvi songs across the country with her dance. His songs like Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Gajaban Pani, Sulfa, Chhori Bindass, English Medium Padhi, Teri Nachi Nachoon Soo are super hit. Even today these songs remain on the tongue of the people. Any wedding is incomplete without these songs. Talking about personal life, these days Sapna Chaudhary is enjoying her married life. She is married to Veer Sahu and some time back she also had a son.