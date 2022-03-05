Sapna Choudhary’s butterfly look went viral, shared the pictures and said – it is difficult to come…

Sapna Chaudhary’s latest look is getting a lot of praise on social media. Sapna Chaudhary, who became a butterfly, has also given a wonderful caption to these pictures.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has shared her latest pictures with fans which have gone viral within minutes. Although Sapna Choudhary makes headlines for her dance videos, but this time Sapna’s look has become the talk of the town.

Talking about this latest look of Sapna, in the pictures she has shared, she is wearing a purple color saree, which she has given a butterfly look. Sapna teamed up her look with bright make-up and big earpieces.

While sharing these pictures of her, Sapna Chaudhary wrote in the caption, “Be like a butterfly… Always be beautiful but it is difficult to get hands…” This post of Sapna is getting a lot of likes and comments.

This post of his has got more than 42 thousand likes. Along with this, if you look at the comment box, everyone is praising this look of Sapna. One user wrote, ‘Sapna ji you are looking very beautiful’, while a user wrote while commenting, ‘Sapna ji you look like a princess.’ Similarly, the entire comment section seems to be flooded with Sapna’s praises.

Sapna Choudhary has 4.7 million followers on Instagram. Let us tell you that Sapna Choudhary also had to roll a lot of papads to reach where she is today. There was a time when it was difficult for Sapna Chaudhary to arrange bread for two times.

At the age of 12, Sapna had lost her father, due to which she was burdened with responsibilities in her childhood. Although today Sapna Chaudhary is a star and is living a luxury lifestyle.

Sapna Choudhary, who started her career from Haryanvi stage, was from the house of Bigg Boss popular in the country. Sapna Choudhary played a very good game and her performance in the show was well-liked by the people. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary has appeared in many music videos.

Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. Who hails from Hisar. Veer and Sapna got married in January 2020. Sapna and Veer were dating each other for the first 4 years of their marriage. Veer is a Punjabi Singer, Writer, Producer, Composer and an Actor.