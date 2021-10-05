Sapna Chowdhury announces her son’s name: After Kareena Kapoor, Sapna Chowdhury names the baby, the singer names him Poras, who is related to Timur
For the announcement of the name, Sapna Chowdhury has shared a very cute video of her son on her Instagram account, in which beautiful words are voiced. The video shows the dream boy playing between cows and buffaloes in the fields and on the soil. Sapna Chaudhary is also seen falling in love with Ladle’s lap.
Very beautiful words have been used in the voiceover to introduce the fans to the boy Porus. These are the words, ‘Whenever a certain soul has come to this earth, it has created a stir. I’m sure you’re not a mango, you’re in a mango house, but you’re not a mango. The eyes of the world are evil, so it is not in public. We were a source, you are the red of this soil. You are part of a community that runs from Timur to Alexander. That is why I call you Porus. Congratulations to the whole world on your birthday.
