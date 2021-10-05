Sapna Chowdhury announces her son’s name: After Kareena Kapoor, Sapna Chowdhury names the baby, the singer names him Poras, who is related to Timur

Sapna Chaudhary, who has been in the news for a long time about her professional and personal life, is now in the news because of her son. Today, October 5, is Sapna Chowdhury’s first birthday. On this special day, Sapna has said what her son’s name is (Sapna Chaudhary’s child’s name).

Sapna Chaudhary got married to Veer Sahu in January last year and a few months later Sapna gave birth to a child. Sapna had hid the boy’s name till now, but revealed it on the occasion of his first birthday. Sapna Chowdhury said that she has named her son Porus (Sapna Chowdhury son’s name is Porus).



For the announcement of the name, Sapna Chowdhury has shared a very cute video of her son on her Instagram account, in which beautiful words are voiced. The video shows the dream boy playing between cows and buffaloes in the fields and on the soil. Sapna Chaudhary is also seen falling in love with Ladle’s lap.

Very beautiful words have been used in the voiceover to introduce the fans to the boy Porus. These are the words, ‘Whenever a certain soul has come to this earth, it has created a stir. I’m sure you’re not a mango, you’re in a mango house, but you’re not a mango. The eyes of the world are evil, so it is not in public. We were a source, you are the red of this soil. You are part of a community that runs from Timur to Alexander. That is why I call you Porus. Congratulations to the whole world on your birthday.