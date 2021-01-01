Sapna Chowdhury with her husband buffalo: Sapna Chowdhury shared a funny video of her husband Veer Sahu bathing his buffaloes:

Rani Sapna Chaudhary of Haryana dominates the internet for her stage shows and dance videos, but she prefers to keep her personal life away from social media. Sapna shared a funny video of her husband today (August 30). In this video, Sapna Chowdhury’s husband Haryanvi singer, writer and model Veer Sahu is seen bathing his buffaloes, one of which he is telling his lover.

While sharing this video of her husband, Sapna wrote, ‘Dil sab pai, dildar ko koye. Meet our family, look at them with a little love. In this video, Sapna Chaudhary is seen for the first time and lovingly bathing these buffaloes in the water beside her.





However, none of them turn to the dream and then her husband Veer Sahu raises his voice towards the buffalo. The buffalo then turns to them and is showered with love by her dream husband. Sapna was shocked to see this and she asked what is her relationship with him? Veer says she is his boyfriend.



We will tell you that Sapna and Veer Sahu secretly got married in 2020. In the same year Sapna gave birth to a child, after which people got to know about their marriage. People started asking various questions on social media about this secret marriage, which they answered during live chat.

Remember that Sapna Chowdhury also entered ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and entertained a lot of people. The battle of Sapna and Arshi Khan is considered to be the most dangerous battle that takes place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’.

