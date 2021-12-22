Saqib Saleem on receiving bad reviews for Salman Khan starrer Race 3- I questioned myself | ‘When I saw Race 3, I myself thought I was so bad in the film, that was the first time I was criticized’ – Saqib Saleem

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Actor Saqib Saleem, who plays Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan-directed film 83, said in a recent interview that he takes audience’s love and criticism very seriously. On receiving negative feedback about his performance in the film Race 3, the actor said, “After reading the reviews, I asked myself, do I even know acting!

The actor, who debuted in 2011, said, “I have always believed that I am an actor in a film, so when I watch films, I am not the one to comment on how good or bad the film is. I can be very critical of my own performance and I remember when Race 3 released and I saw the film, I thought to myself ‘I am too bad at the film’.”

83 Movie Review – Great innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team

The actor continued, “When I read all the reviews, it was the first time I was being criticized for a performance. I felt a little personal in some of those reviews. I started thinking- ‘Okay, should I? Do you know how to act? Am I good, am I bad?’

I remember I read a particular review and wrote in it, ‘Usually the trusty Saqib Saleem is limited to adding a bro after every dialogue and he is lost in the film.’ I focused on the words ‘generally reliable’ in that line. I thought ‘Oh, people think I’m cool. I just need to find a better role, I don’t want to take things lightly.

Saqib Saleem, who has acted in films like Maine Mujhe Frandship Karoge, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies, Hawa Hawai, said, “I feel like that time made me a little clear in my mind about where I wanted to go and What do I have to do. So yes, that was a bump in my path but I managed myself.”

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Saqib Saleem opened up about receiving bad reviews for Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and said, some of those pieces were nasty, felt slightly personal, so it did put me in a headspace.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:25 [IST]