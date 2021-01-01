Sara Ali Khan: After the death of his mother, Akshay Kumar left for Britain to shoot his next film

Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away on September 08 in Mumbai. The actor returned to India on September 6 after his mother was admitted to the hospital. According to Pinkvilla, Akshay is now back at work after his mother’s death. Actor Akshay Kumar is likely to leave for London sometime today to shoot his next film directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The film will be a psychological thriller. Jackie Bhagnani will also be seen in it.

According to media reports, Akshay believes that the show should go ahead and if the shooting of the film stops, it will affect the budget of the film. After completing all of the mother’s funeral rites, the cast will resume shooting in the UK, following local authorities’ isolation guidelines.

The shooting of the film will continue throughout September. Rakul Preet Singh is playing the lead role in the film. Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Kriti Senan’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Bhoomi Pednekar and Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in ‘Atarangi Re’.

