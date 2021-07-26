Sara Ali Khan also topped in studies, got 100% marks in this subject

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was born in the Nabab family, but she has made her mark in the acting world on the basis of her dedication and hard work. She leaves no stone unturned to prove herself better in each of her films. But very few people would know that apart from being a good actress, Sara used to be a very good student as well. If you know about his Marcus, you will also be surprised.

Nawab Sahib Saif Ali Khan’s elder daughter Sara Ali Khan has been seen everywhere. Before appearing in films, Sara used to compete with everyone in her studies. Not only did she tow in class tenth, she also came in the top by getting 100% marks in a difficult subject like science. On the basis of his hard work, he also got admission in Columbia University.

Sara Ali Khan had told in one of her interviews that due to her passion for studies, she has done a course in every field and she has studied every course with great pleasure. But the satisfaction he got from acting is not from any other side. He told that Science subject was his best subject due to which he topped in Chemistry, Physics and Biology by securing 100 percent marks. Along with studying these subjects, she has also been a historian. She always sits down to read history books.

Talking about the career of Sara Ali Khan, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film ‘Kedarnath’. She was seen opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in this film. After this she appeared in the film ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh. After this, a superhit film like the film ‘Coolie Number’ came in the actress’ bag. Now Sara Ali Khan will be seen working in director Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Atrangi Re’.