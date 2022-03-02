Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan badly trolled on Mahashivaratri as she doing Pooja! Sara Ali Khan got trolled badly for worshiping on Mahashivratri

1 day ago
Sara Ali Khan badly trolled on Mahashivaratri as she doing Pooja! Sara Ali Khan got trolled badly for worshiping on Mahashivratri
Sara Ali Khan badly trolled on Mahashivaratri as she doing Pooja! Sara Ali Khan got trolled badly for worshiping on Mahashivratri

Sara Ali Khan badly trolled on Mahashivaratri as she doing Pooja! Sara Ali Khan got trolled badly for worshiping on Mahashivratri

After this, people are constantly trolling him in the comment section. A user has written that .. “You are defaming the name of Muslims.” Apart from this, a user says that .. “Remember you are a Muslim.”

Apart from this, a user has written, “You should be ashamed, being a Muslim, you do all this, do not believe it.” Although people are also praising him. Sara Ali Khan has not responded to such comments.

Sara Ali Khan did not go to the temple for the first time, but she came into the limelight when she went to a temple with her mother, actress Amrita Singh.

This time the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Sara shared several pictures from her trip and wrote, “Maa and Mahakal.”

Commenting on this, fans shared emojis with fire and red hearts. On the workfront, Sara Ali Khan is busy with many great projects. Fans are eager for his films.

