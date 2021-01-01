Sara Ali Khan Bikini Photo: Sara Ali Khan shared attractive pictures of herself wearing a bikini, you may also say – please keep watching …

Sara Ali Khan in a happy mood Sara Ali Khan shared four photos of her on her Instagram account. In these pictures she is seen enjoying wearing an orange bikini on the beach. Sara Ali Khan wrote with this post, ‘You can touch the sky with your heart.’

Sarah posed on the tree Four pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan. The first picture shows her posing on a swing near the water. The second picture shows Sara Ali Khan posing while sleeping on a tree.

Sarah handmade heart In her third picture, Sara Ali Khan is standing on the water’s edge holding her heart in her hand. The sun appears in the center of the heart of his hand. In the fourth picture, Sara Ali Khan is sitting in front of the camera with her back. She is seen meditating on the water’s edge towards the sun.

Sarah’s look in neon beach wear Sara Ali Khan recently shared two photos of her. It shows her posing in neon beach wear. In one picture Sara Ali Khan is posing from behind, in the other picture side by side. READ Also When Hrithik Roshan Confessed That He Misjudged Aishwarya Rai

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Speaking of Sara Ali Khan’s work front, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in ‘Atarangi Re’. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will be seen working with Vicky Kaushal in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous photos for fans every day. She is currently sharing holiday photos with her friends. Sara Ali Khan has once again shared her bikini photos for fans.