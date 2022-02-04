sara ali khan bikini pool video viral on internet actress doing prank with her spot girl. sara ali khan bikini pool video viral on internet actress pushes girl in pool

This act of Sara Ali Khan was told wrong

Many social media users say that this is not a prank but insolence. By the way, let us tell you that this video of Sara Ali Khan has been posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. At present, the bikini look of Sara Ali Khan is also being liked a lot in this video.

sara ali khan bikini photo

Sara Ali Khan has shared many times on her Instagram by posing for videos and pictures in bikini. Sara Ali Khan is also very popular for her bikini body. Sara Ali Khan has completed the journey from the weight of 96 kg to making a bikini body.

bold photo of sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan has lost 46 kgs in the last few years. Like the rest of the girls, Sara Ali Khan also dieted. But the diet did not work for her. Sara Ali Khan follows a different diet. She also pays a lot of attention to gym and yoga.

sara ali khan bikini

Sara Ali Khan started playing tennis along with drinking more water. Sara Ali Khan’s recently released film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan was praised a lot in this film. More than 30 million people follow Sara Ali Khan on Instagram.