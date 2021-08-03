SARA ALI KHAN BLEEDING FROM NOSE GOT INJURED BADLY BUT KNOW WHAT IS THE SITUATION HERE | VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan’s nose bleeds like ‘ZOMATO girl’, but this time it’s different

New Delhi: A video of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is going viral on the internet. In the video, blood is seen flowing from the nose of Sara Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan’s face looks red in this video and she has put something like a tissue on her nose, which she removes and shows the blood flowing from her nose.

Sarah got a nose injury

This video has been shared by Sara Ali Khan herself on her Instagram account. Seeing Sara Ali Khan in the video, the fans immediately remembered the Zomato incident in which a girl claimed that the boy who delivered the food had punched her in the nose. Fans have also written about this after seeing Sara in the comment box.

Fans remembered Zomato

One user commented, ‘Zomato ki yaad gayi’. However, let us tell you that the matter is not the same here. In the video, Sara Ali Khan is showing her injured nose by playing a knock-knock game. Two guesses can be made from this that either Sara Ali Khan has got this injury in sports or she has got this injury from the door. However, he has not actually given the reason for the injury.

Sorry Abba, I cut my nose

Sharing this video, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Sorry Amma-Abba lag gayi. I cut my nose. This video of Sara Ali Khan is being shared fiercely. It has been viewed millions of times in a few minutes. While some fans are having fun in the comment box, there are many who are worried about their favorite actress. Although the injury is not much, so there is nothing to worry about.

Read this: Shamita reached the salon after the arrest of Raj Kundra, people trolled

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to