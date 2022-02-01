Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmir vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, giving major sibling goals, See photos | Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were seen holidaying in the valleys of Kashmir – shared beautiful pictures

Sara Ali Khan in Gulmarg

In these pictures of Sara, the immense beauty of Gulmarg is attracting people’s attention. Sara is enjoying her vacation amidst the spread of snow and mountains.

sara with friends

Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim and close friends. These pictures of Sara are being fiercely liked and commented on social media.

appreciation for acting

Last month, Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush was released on OTT, in which her performance has been highly appreciated.

hobby of traveling

How much Sara Ali Khan is fond of traveling, it is clearly visible from her Instagram. Recently, she had returned after celebrating a vacation in Maldives with friends.

sibling pair

Fans are very happy to see Sara and Ibrahim celebrating their vacation together. On Sara’s pictures, a user said, ‘The brother-sister pair is the coolest .. while another user wrote – ‘You are looking very beautiful’..

recently finished shooting

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of the film with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. This will be the first time that Sara will be seen on screen with Vicky. The film is being directed by Laxman Utrekar.