Sara Ali Khan Grand Parents Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Sharmila Tagore Love Story Was Interesting

Nawab Pataudi Love Story With Veteran Actress Sharmila Tagore: Former Indian cricket team captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had fallen in love with actress Sharmila Tagore in 1965. The love story of both was quite interesting and after a relationship of about four years, both of them got married in 1968.

Nawab Pataudi Love Story With Veteran Actress Sharmila Tagore: Former Indian cricket team captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had fallen in love with actress Sharmila Tagore in 1965. The love story of both was quite interesting and after a relationship of about four years, both of them got married in 1968.

Sharmila Tagore married former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on 27 December 1968. They have two daughters Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and son Saif Ali Khan. His daughter-in-law is the famous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The love story of Sharmila Tagore and Indian cricketer was quite interesting.

An interesting anecdote related to the love story of both is that Nawab Pataudi had sent seven refrigerators to persuade Sharmila Tagore. Not only this, even after this, when nothing special happened, he continuously sent roses to the actress for four years. This information was given by his daughter Soha in an interview.

7 Things not done even after sending the refrigerator?

Actress Soha Ali Khan once told in an interview that her father Mansoor Ali Khan had gifted seven refrigerators to celebrate mother Sharmila Tagore. It did not make much difference but it definitely happened that Sharmila made up her mind to meet him. Even after this, for about four years, the Nawab sent roses to Sharmila, only then he succeeded and was able to make a place in Sharmila’s heart.

Had a breakup with Raj Kapoor’s actress

Sara Ali Khan’s grandfather was in a relationship with actress Simi Garewal of Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker before Sharmila Tagore. But during a party he met Sharmila Tagore and he gave her heart. According to a report in Times of India, Pataudi himself told him about this after visiting Simi Garewal’s apartment.

Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan was also known as Tiger Pataudi. Talking about his relationship with Simi Garewal, he said, “I’m sorry, but I want to make it clear that now everything is over between us. I’ve got someone else.” He had a breakup with Simi in 1965 and in the same year he had his first meeting with Sharmila Tagore.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who became the captain of the Indian cricket team at the age of 21, scored 2793 runs in 46 test matches. He also scored 6 centuries and 16 half-centuries during this period. Unaka’s best score in Test matches was 203 not out. Apart from this, he scored 15425 runs in 499 innings of first class matches. In this also his best score was 203 not out.