Sara Ali Khan Had To Beg Before Akshay Kumar To Appear With Her In Video Said Please Allah Ke Naam Pe Kar Lo – Do it in the name of Allah

Sara Ali Khan told in her interview that she had to plead in front of Akshay Kumar and had to say that do it in the name of Allah.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Soon the actress will be seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’, in which she will be seen playing the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from her films, Sara Ali Khan is also well known for her ‘Namaste Audience’ series. He also made a video with Akshay Kumar for one of his series. But Sara Ali Khan had to beg a lot to bring Akshay Kumar in the video.

This thing related to Akshay Kumar was revealed by Sara Ali Khan herself in an interview given to RJ Kannan. Sara Ali Khan told that Akshay Kumar had categorically refused to appear in her ‘Namaste Audience’ series. The actress said about this, “But I somehow believed him. I just said please do it, please do it.”

Sara Ali Khan while talking about Akshay Kumar further said, “I said sir please do it in the name of Allah Baba, do it in the name of Allah. So he did it.” Let us inform that Sara Ali Khan shared the video of the series ‘Namaste Audience’ while shooting in the Taj Mahal, in which she was seen with Akshay Kumar.

Let us inform that recently Sara Al Khan and Akshay Kumar reached Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of the film ‘Atrangi Re’, where they also shared many funny anecdotes during the shooting. Sara Ali Khan told on Kapil’s show that Akshay Kumar once fed her garlic in the name of Prasad.

Actually, the actress was asked on the show what was such a prank, of which she became a victim. To this the actress said, “Sir, you fed me garlic. You said that son this is God’s prasad. While it was garlic. It was not as if you had cooked any sarson ka saag for me. You fed me all the garlic.”