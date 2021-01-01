Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a holiday in Ladakh, Jannat shared a photo on Instagram
Sharing the photo, Sara wrote in the caption, ‘Jannat’. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ fame actress is seen wearing a sweater in the picture, in which she is less appreciated. Sarah is seen enjoying nature in the picture. Apart from this, the actress also has a bandage on her nose. It would not be wrong to say that Sarah’s nose injury has not healed. Specially, Sara has chosen the track ‘Kafirana’ from her first film Kedarnath for this film. To which the fans are overwhelmingly reacting.
Speaking of work front, Sara Ali Khan has many great films in a row. Sara Anand will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in ‘Atarangi Re’ directed by L. Rai. Apart from this, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ directed by Aditya Dhar has also been selected, in which Vicky Kaushal is in the lead role.
