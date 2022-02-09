Sara Ali Khan is the ‘carbon copy’ of Amrita Singh, wished her mother on her birthday! Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh’s ‘carbon copy’

Sara Ali Khan is constantly in discussion about many films and often she remains a part of the news for some reason or the other. But at this time he is in discussion about his mother and brilliant actress Amrita Singh. Amrita Singh celebrates her birthday on 9th February and this time she is celebrating her 64th birthday. Sara Ali Khan has shared many pictures during this time in which she looks like a carbon copy of her mother.

Seeing her, one can say that she is the daughter of Amrita Singh. Every picture of her is similar to Amrita Singh. Her style and pose are exactly like that of her mother. Sharing this picture, Sara has written a caption that ..

“Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always inspiring me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to do my best to make you happy and proud always – and I will strive to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you give me everyday.”

This post of Sara Ali Khan is very much discussed and the pictures are being liked. Sara Ali Khan is currently a part of many projects on the workfront. She was last seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The film was a blast after its release and Sara Ali Khan was highly praised throughout the film. It is said that Sara Ali Khan is ready for all kinds of roles.

