Sara Ali Khan Janvhi Kapoor First Meeting At Award Function Actress Says Sara Was Doing Heroine Wale Nakhre

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have rocked Hindi cinema with their respective films. Recently both the actresses were seen in Ranveer Singh’s show ‘The Big Picture’. While living here, both the actresses not only played games with Ranveer Singh, but also told many interesting stories. In the show itself, Jhanvi Kapoor also mentioned her first meeting with Sara Ali Khan and told that both of them met for the first time at the award function, where both had come with their respective mothers.

Jhanvi Kapoor told in ‘The Big Picture’ that when she saw Sara Ali Khan for the first time, she was throwing heroine tantrums. The actress said in this connection, “I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I went there with Mamma (actress Sridevi) and was very young. I still remember that Sara was sitting with Amrita Aunty.”

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor further said, “She was doing heroine tantrums again and again. At that time Sara was probably wearing a salwar kameez or a sari. She was rocking her hair back in a very swoon and I can tell the truth, I wanted to be Sara’s friend.” Apart from Jhanvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also opened the secrets related to Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer Singh told on the show that Sara had gone to a wedding in Hyderabad only to see him perform. After this, she also went to the actor’s vanity van with a friend of hers. The two later met on the sets of ‘Simmba’, where Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles.

Let us tell you that in one of her interviews, Sara Ali Khan, while talking about her friendship with Jhanvi Kapoor, said that she knew him since college days. She also often traveled together in Los Angeles and Mumbai.