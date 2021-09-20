Sara Ali Khan Kashmir Tour: Sara Ali Khan shared amazing pictures and videos from her recent Kashmir tour

Sara Ali Khan is very wandering. Once again the whole of Kashmir (Kashmir trip) has been reached. Sara Ali Khan recently shared some beautiful pictures from a trip to Kashmir, where the actress is seen enjoying a picnic with friends on the lakeside.

Sara shared several photos and videos of the trip, in which she is seen enjoying the valleys of Kashmir. These pictures are of Sheshnag Lake near Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Sarah enjoyed a moonlit night and campfire on the shores of this beautiful lake.





Although Sarah also mentions in her headline that you can deal with heights, but only fight over food. In these shared pictures, Sarah is seen enjoying a home-cooked meal near the lake with her friends.

In the picture and video shared by Sara, she is seen enjoying the moonlit night (full moon) in the mountains and lakes of Kashmir. Let me tell you, Sarah was on a trip to the Maldives recently. Sarah shared several glamorous photos of her from Maldives on Instagram.



Sara Ali Khan was on a trip to Ladakh with Radhika Madan before the trip to Maldives. He also shared several glimpses of the trip on Instagram. On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in the movie ‘Atarangi Re’. The film will see Sara Akshay Kumar and actor Dhanush from the South sharing the screen.