Sara Ali Khan looks Chaka Chak as she announces Atrangi Re song with Vicky Kaushal | Sara Ali Khan announces new song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re with Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik to Akshay If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has become the prince of Sara Ali Khan’s dreams in the film. But Akshay Kumar is limited only to Sara Ali Khan’s dreams. Actually, the character of Akshay Kumar is in the imagination which is woven into the dreams of Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai had earlier offered this character to Hrithik Roshan and Hrithik was ready to do it. But then all of a sudden, Hrithik withdrew his hand from the film and it fell in the hands of Akshay Kumar. story or fiction When Dhanush’s character falls in love with Sara Ali Khan and wants to win her heart, he tries to be like the prince of Sara’s dreams i.e. Akshay Kumar. This is the story of the film. Akshay Kumar’s character in the story of the film is just fiction, not in reality. Although we do not confirm this news. These are only rumours. bow and sara Ever since the pictures of Sara and Akshay from the film were revealed, fans were excited to see the pair together on screen. Now that the story of the film is out, the fans are even more excited for the film. Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be seen as husband and wife and Dhanush will play the role of a husband who sets out every day after marriage trying to be the prince of his wife’s dreams. READ Also Khesari Lal Yadav 15th Wedding Anniversary: ​​Khesari Lal Yadav Wedding Anniversary: ​​June 12 is his 15th wedding anniversary. He considers his wife very lucky. --> -->

love confusion

It is clear from the trailer that Sara Ali Khan plays a confused girl in love who falls in love with two boys at the same time and wants both. The film has been shot in North India and Varanasi is an important part of the film. It is worth noting that even before this, Varanasi was the main part of Aanand L Rai’s film Raanjhanaa and in this film Dhanush became a Tamil pundit living in Varanasi.

From Valentine’s Day to Christmas

Atrangi Re was earlier scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2021. Then the film was postponed due to Corona. Its new release date was kept on 6th August but once again the second wave ruined everything. Now finally the film will knock on Disney Hotstar on Christmas.

Nakhrewali Sara Ali Khan

After completing this film, now Sara Ali Khan is soon going to start shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next film named Nakhrewali. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in this film.

Vicki and Sarah

Talk about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, their pair has been made even before Ashwatthama. Earlier, Anees Bazmee was planning to make a romantic comedy which was to be produced by Ekta Kapoor. A fresh pairing was needed for this film and Vicky Kaushal – Sara Ali Khan’s name was finalized. This film was supposed to start after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but after Corona this project was not started again.