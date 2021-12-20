Sara Ali Khan Playing Cricket in Bridal Look Saif Ali Khan Daughter Shared Photo From Set of Akshay Kumar Starrer Film Atrangi Re

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of former Indian cricket team captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. His father Saif Ali Khan is also a big fan of cricket. His next film Atrangi Re is coming up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

You must surely know the cricket connection of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. His grandfather Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a former captain of the Indian cricket team. But in childhood, the hobby of the actress to go to cricket remained unfulfilled. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter also enjoyed batting on the sets of her upcoming film Atrangi Re.

Let us tell you that Sara Ali Khan’s film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, who is called Bollywood’s player, will be released on December 24. In this film, his get up of a bride is becoming quite popular. The actress has also shared her pictures on Instagram. There is also a picture in these pictures in which she is seen batting.

In this picture, Sara is seen running a bat in the bride’s couple. This picture can be from the sets of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar and South’s superstar Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush are also in this film. This film will be released in theaters on 24th December i.e. the coming Friday.

His obesity came between Sara and cricket

Sara Ali Khan has been very fat since her childhood. During the promotion of her film Love Aaj Kal-2, before the India-Australia match, she told on Star Sports that due to obesity, she could never fulfill the hobby of cricket. His grandfather Nawab Pataudi became the captain of the Indian team at the age of 21.

He had also told that, ‘The whole family including his father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim is a big fan of cricket. My father has played a lot of cricket even during school days and both he and Ibrahim have a lot of knowledge of cricket. Being fat since childhood, I could not push myself towards cricket.

Sara’s film will clash with the film ’83’

Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re and 83, a film on India’s 1983 world-winning team, are both releasing on the same day on December 24. In 83, Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian team. With him, his real life wife is seen in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film.