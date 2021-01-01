Sara Ali Khan posing in a neon beach outfit: Sara Ali Khan Bikini Photo: Sara Ali Khan often shares her bold photos on social media.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has not been in the industry for a long time but she has made her special place. In addition to this, she keeps dhoom on social media with her photos and videos. Sara Ali Khan has once again shared two photos of her (Sara Ali Khan photo). Fans have fallen in love with the beauty of their favorite actress in these pictures.

Sara Ali Khan shared two photos of her from her Instagram account on Saturday. It shows her posing in neon beach wear. In one picture she is posing from behind, in the other picture she is posing. Fans are commenting on Sara Ali Khan’s photos. At the same time, his paintings received more than six million likes in just two hours.





Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her jet-skiing adventure. Along with the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote, ‘We went out on our jet skis. Salty sea Yes, salty sea. Special time for the three of us. The hair is flying, the waves are bouncing but there is a lot of freedom. Laughing, shouting, singing I think this is the real fun of life. The feeling of living and loving and being yourself. And of course my special friend takes it easy. Having fun with them is 100% guaranteed.



Speaking of Sara Ali Khan’s work front, she was last seen with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No. 1’. Now Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in ‘Atarangi Re’. She will also be seen working with Vicky Kaushal in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.