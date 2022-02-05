sara ali khan prank with spot girl throws the girl in pool while posing netizens lashes outh on sara ali khan for this video

Sara Ali Khan Video: Sara Ali Khan suddenly pushed the girl posing with her into the pool. When the girl fell in the pool, her condition worsened.

Sara Ali Khan Throws Girl In Pool: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan remains in the headlines for her cool style. All the videos and pictures of Sara are dominated on social media. Meanwhile, once again a video of Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on the internet. In this video, Sara is posing by the poolside with a spot girl and suddenly pushes her into the pool.

Actually, this is a prank video. In the video you can see that Sara Ali Khan is clicking a picture with a girl by the poolside and Sara suddenly senses mischief and pushes this girl into the pool.

Unaware of Sara’s mischief, the girl falls into the water. This girl doesn’t understand anything. Soon after, Sara also gets down to handle this girl in the pool. It can be seen in the video that as soon as she fell in the water, the girl got scared very badly.

This style of Sara Ali Khan is getting mixed reactions from people on social media. Many people are saying that Sara Ali Khan’s actions are wrong, they say that Sara should not have done this, it could have put the girl’s life in danger. So on the other hand, some people are also very fond of this prank idea of ​​Sara.

Sara Ali Khan is fun loving and loves to celebrate vacations and chill with friends. Sara is seen having fun with her family and friends as soon as she is free from work. Along with this, Sara Ali Khan is also very active on social media.

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan appeared in the recently released film ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak in the film became very viral, on this song, many people all over the world made reels and videos.