Sara Ali Khan reached Gurudwara with Amrita Singh to pray for Atrangi Re! Sara Ali Khan arrives at Gurdwara with mother Amrita Singh for the success of Atrangi Re!

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Atrangi Re’ directed by Aanand L Rai. Currently, the actress is in Delhi for the promotion of the film. The actress today decided to take some time out from her schedule to seek blessings along with her mother Amrita Singh at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi. Sara has shared an adorable picture with her mother on her social media,

Where she is seen in front of the Gurudwara. Ahead of its much-awaited release, Sara has bowed down at the Gurudwara to seek blessings for the film’s success.

She has won the hearts of the audience as Rinku in the trailer and her first solo song ‘Chakka Chak’. Sara will be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be released on the OTT platform on December 24.

Sara Ali Khan has worked hard for this film and also shared many pictures from the sets on Instagram. Aanand L Rai does not want to take any kind of risk regarding this film.

There was news about Akshay Kumar that he is not playing the lead role in this film, but the film focuses more on Sara and Dhanush. At present, how the film works, it will be known after December 24.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 16:02 [IST]