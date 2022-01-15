Sara Ali Khan reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Amrita Singh also appeared! Sara Ali Khan reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Amrita Singh also appeared!

You’ll be able to usually discover Sara Ali Khan at some place or the opposite, she is taken into account to be fairly a wanderer. Throughout her taking pictures, it has been seen many occasions that she goes out for a stroll with mom Amrita Singh. Even right now a few of her footage are going viral on social media in which she is seen together with her mom and illustrious actress Amrita Singh. The truth is, Sara Ali Khan alongside together with her mom had reached Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to go to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

Sara Ali Khan is commonly seen in some temple, dargah and gurudwara and she or he has stated many occasions that she respects everybody. She is commonly trolled for being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

There are numerous such trollers who’re seen giving pretend recommendation to them to not go to the temple on social media. Sara Ali Khan wore a white swimsuit whereas going to the Ujjain temple. She was seen posing with mommy Amrita, who regarded stunning in her darkish blue swimsuit.

Sara had captioned the image, “Mom and Mahakal #JaiMahakal #JaiBholenath”. It’s reported that Sara Ali Khan had arrived in Madhya Pradesh for the taking pictures of her movie Luka Chuppi 2 and had expressed her need to go to the Ujjain temple on the identical event.

Sara Ali Khan is also in information about her movie Atrangi Re and she or he is being preferred rather a lot. His efficiency for this movie is being extremely praised.

Story first printed: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 16:10 [IST]