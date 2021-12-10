Sara Ali Khan reached Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah and wishes Jumma Mubarak! Sara Ali Khan reached Nizamuddin Auliya’s dargah, listened to qawwali and congratulated her on Friday!

News oi-Salman Khan

Sara Ali Khan is currently in news about her film Atrangi Re and is constantly active on social media. Recently she shared some videos of herself on her Instagram story. In these videos, Akshay is having fun with Kumar and is seen listening to qawwali somewhere. Sara Ali Khan is seen enjoying qawwali at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah and is seen swinging.

Sara Ali Khan is seen listening to the song ‘Kun Faya Kun’. Apart from this, he has shared a picture in which he has congratulated Zuma. He wrote along with the picture.. ‘Juma Mubarak.’

Apart from this, she has written her character of Atrangi Re, Rinku reached Nizamuddin Auliya. Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a traditional purple and green outfit and looked pretty.

The actress’ purpose of coming to Delhi is only to promote her film Atrangi Re. You will get to see the film very soon. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are also in lead roles in this film directed by Aanand L Rai. The trailer of this film has been released and people have given it a lot of love.

Apart from this, the songs of the film have also become very popular and are being liked. There is news about Akshay Kumar that he is doing a cameo in this film but he will be seen for a long time. The film is very important for Sara Ali Khan as she is looking for a big hit.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 15:42 [IST]