Sara Ali Khan Revealed Mother Amrita Singh Showed Her Mirror Over Acting Career Said Tun Tun Ka Zamana Gaya

Sara Ali Khan told in her interview that when she expressed her desire to go into acting in front of her mother, her mother showed her the mirror.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan is winning a lot of hearts these days with her films and her style. The actress made her debut in Hindi cinema through the film ‘Kedarnath’ and was last seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’. Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. But when he had expressed his desire to enter the cinema in front of his mother Amrita Singh, his mother had shown him the mirror on the contrary and said that the era of sister Tuntun has gone.

Sara Ali Khan made these revelations related to her mother Amrita Singh in an interview given to RJ Kannan. Talking about this, the actress said, “When I was very healthy, he told me that ‘Behen Tuntun Ka Jaana Gaya’. So if you want to become an actor then you know what to do. It didn’t involve making fun of the body.”

Sara Ali Khan had further said on the advice given by mother Amrita Singh, “She told me that I have to be healthy, but in a different and real way. I had to slim down for myself. It is not only a thing related to films but also a thing related to health. There was a time when he showed me the mirror.

Sara Ali Khan told in the interview that even after the failure of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ her mother advised her. The actress said about this, “He told me that if people are not liking your work then you are doing it in a wrong way. His words proved to be the turning point for my career.

Let us tell you that in Agenda Aaj Tak also Sara Ali Khan had disclosed the advice given by father and mother regarding career. The actress had said, “They always tell me that the film is not for an hour or two. This happens for about a year. If you as a human being are not excited about your film then no matter what we say, you should not say yes.”