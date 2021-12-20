Sara Ali Khan Reveals Akshay Kumar Prank Makes Her Sick As He Gave Her Garlic As God Prasad

Sara Ali Khan told on Kapil Sharma’s show that Akshay Kumar had made such a joke with her, due to which she fell ill.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’. In this film, she will be seen playing the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar and actor Dhanush. These days the actress is engaged in the promotion of the film and in this regard she also appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where she also revealed many secrets related to Akshay Kumar. The actress told on Kapil’s show itself that Akshay Kumar fed her a strange thing by saying ‘God’s prasad’.

Actually, on the show, Sara Ali Khan was questioned by Akshay Kumar as to which prank she had become a victim of. Responding to this, Sara Ali Khan told that Akshay Kumar had fed her garlic by calling her ‘God’s prasad’. The actress said, “Sir, you fed me garlic.”

Sara Ali Khan revealed Akshay Kumar’s prank saying, “You told me son this is God’s prasad and eat it and it was actually garlic. It was not like you had made sarson ka saag for me. You gave me all the garlic.” On this matter of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay questioned whether he was offended by this joke of hers.

Responding to the question, the actress said, “I had fallen ill. I was starting to feel a little weird.” After listening to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar asked her if she had really eaten it. In response, the actress said, “If I had eaten it, I would have obviously fallen ill.” In an interview given to RJ Kannan, Sara Ali Khan also shared the experience of working with Akshay Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan had said about this, “I loved it very much because I think curiosity sells and if after watching the film you thought man what is this then we win. Because neither I will answer it, neither Akshay sir will give nor Anand sir. You will get the answer only on December 24.”