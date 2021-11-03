Sara Ali Khan Reveals Amrita Singh Happy After Divorce With Saif Said I Don’t Think She Had Laughed In 10 Years

Bollywood’s famous actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh tied the knot in the year 1991. But after the ups and downs in marriage, both of them decided to separate from each other in the year 2004 itself. It is also said about Amrita Singh that she was not happy with Saif after marriage. But after the divorce, happiness started to step in their life. Even his daughter Sara Ali Khan admitted that after the divorce, excitement and happiness started showing on her mother’s face.

In an interview to Bazaar India, Sara Ali Khan also told that she hardly saw her mother laughing in her 10 years of marriage. The actress had said about this, “I have the ability to mature a little faster than other people of my age. Even at the age of nine, I had the maturity to see that two people living together in the house are not happy.”

Talking about this, Sara Ali Khan further said, “And suddenly they were looking happy living in their respective homes. For example, in 10 years my mother hardly laughed, but suddenly there is a smile on her face that she deserves. She looks upbeat and looks beautiful too.”

Sara Ali Khan, while talking about Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s relationship, had further said, “So why would I bother if my parents are happy living in different houses. I used to watch my mother laughing and telling jokes which I had been missing for many years. It was a pleasure for me to see him like this.”

Let us tell you that in one of her interviews, Sara Ali Khan, justifying the divorce of Saif and Amrita, said that it is good that they separated. Sara Ali Khan had said about this, “I don’t think the two were ever happy together. In such a situation, it was most appropriate to take the decision to separate at that time.