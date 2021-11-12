Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Makes Her Ready For Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Wedding

Sara Ali Khan told in one of her interviews that her mother Amrita Singh herself had prepared her for Saif and Kareena’s wedding.

Bollywood’s famous actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in the year 2012. Before Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh, but both got divorced in the year 2004. Saif and Amrita also have two children, named Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Like the rest of the actor’s family members, Sara Ali Khan herself also attended his wedding. The special thing is that Amrita Singh had prepared Sara for Saif’s wedding and helped Kareena to accept it.

Sara Ali Khan while talking about this had said, “Kareena and I are friends. It was also easier for me to love and accept her because I have a mother who has helped me feel everything. It was he who prepared me for the wedding of Kareena and my father.”

Talking about this, Sara Ali Khan further said, “When you have a mother who says ‘Don’t wear this earring, wear another Chandbali’, and there is such a pleasant atmosphere at home, then you can do everything easily. You accept.” Please tell that after the divorce of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan lived with their mother.

The reason for this was also revealed by Sara Ali Khan herself in an interview given to Voot. The actress had said about this, “I live with my mother. She is my best friend and everything to me. I also have a father who is always available on the phone and I can visit him whenever I want. But I don’t think they were happy together. In such a situation, their separation at that time was the best decision.

In an interview given to Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan had said that she will take care of her mother even after marriage. The actress said, “I want to be with my mother for the rest of my life. But whenever I say something like this, she gets very sad. But what is the problem in this matter.