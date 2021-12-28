Sara Ali Khan Reveals Mother Amrita Singh And Saif Ali Khan Starts Crying After Watching Atrangi Re

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. His performance in the film is also getting a lot of appreciation from the audience. But the mother-father of the actress i.e. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh wept after seeing her performance. Not only this, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also gave a surprising reaction on the work of Sara Ali Khan.

This thing related to Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan was revealed by actress Sara Ali Khan herself in an interview given to India Today. Actually, Sara Ali Khan was asked who is her harshest critic. Responding to this, the actress said, “‘Atrangi Re’ is not a good film to ask this question as they were both very happy.”

Sara Ali Khan while talking about mother Amrita Singh’s reaction said, “I think mother got very emotional and she always will be. And my father is a very strong and settled man. But I know that I made both mom and dad cry. It’s a little strange to feel that your parents are proud of you.”

Sara Ali Khan also shared the reaction of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the interview. The actress said, “Our bonding is such that we often have fun and jokes with each other. I am his golu-molu sister. But now he says he is proud of me and says the same things to others. So I am very happy.”

Let us tell you that before ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara Ali Khan was seen in the film ‘Coolie Number One’, in which she played the lead role along with actor Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was also seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with actor Karthik Aryan, but this film disappointed the audience as well as her father Saif Ali Khan.