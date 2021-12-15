Sara Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar | Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’, told how was the reaction of father Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are seen together in producer-director Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Atrangi Re’. There is a lot of discussion going on about these two actors being together. Meanwhile, Sara revealed how her reaction was when her father Saif Ali Khan came to know that she was going to work with Akshay!

Sara Ali Khan while talking to Bollywood Hungama told that when Saif came to know that I am working with Akshay in ‘Atrangi Re’.. then she said that “Akshay is great and hope you get a lot by working with him”. Would love to…”



Significantly, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in many films. Like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Arzoo etc. They were last seen together in 2008 in Tashan. At one time their pair was a super hit. Not only on screen, off screen also Akshay and Saif have been very good friends over the years.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

#Sara #Ali #Khan #reveals #Saif #Ali #Khans #reaction #working #Akshay #Kumar #Sara #Ali #Khan #Akshay #Kumar #Atrangi #told #reaction #father #Saif #Ali #Khan