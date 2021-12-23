Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Once Exposed Infront Of Amrita Singh As She Lied To Her

Sara Ali Khan told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that she once lied to Amrita Singh, but she was exposed the very next day.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her films and her style. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Kedarnath’ and will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, in which she will be seen playing the lead role alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. . Sara Ali Khan was also seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of the film, where she also narrated some funny stories related to her life.

Sara Ali Khan told on the show how she lied to her mother and she was exposed the very next day. Sara Ali Khan while talking about this had said, “Once I lied to my mother, which should not be spoken. I told my mother that I was at a neighbour’s house, but I took the local train and went to Elphinstone Road.”

Hearing Sara Ali Khan’s words, Kapil Sharma asked her the reason for going to Elphinstone Road. Responding to this, Sara Ali Khan said, “I had gone to meet a friend of mine. The very next morning when he asked me where I had gone, I was stuck. In fact, he was called by a journalist.”

Sara Ali Khan further said about the open poll in front of her mother, “The journalist told her, ‘Amrita ji, you have brought up your daughter so well that now she has started traveling in the local train.’ The journalist even had my photo, which he had sent to his mother. On Sara’s words, Kapil questioned whether he again lied to his mother.

Responding to this, Sara Ali Khan said that I lied even after that, but never got her pictures printed. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan told in one of her interviews that she and her mother never discuss matters related to marriage. Explaining the reason for this, the actress said, “She wants me to focus only on work.”