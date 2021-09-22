Sara Ali Khan Sambha All Religions Sambha: Sara Ali Khan shared some photos from a trip to Kashmir with the caption If there is a paradise on earth, it is here and it is just here
Sarah is on a tour of Kashmir. In her latest post, she shared the first few pictures from Masjid Sharif, in which she is seen praying and tying a vow. He also shared glimpses of churches, gurdwaras and temples.
Sarah had earlier shared many more beautiful pictures of the trip, in which she was seen with friends enjoying Sheshnag Lake and a moonlit night there. Earlier, Sarah was on a trip to the Maldives. Sarah shared several glamorous photos of her in the Maldives.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in ‘Atarangi Re’. The film will see Sara sharing a screen with Akshay Kumar and South Indian actor Dhanush.
