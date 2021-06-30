Sara Ali Khan seen in the arms of Mystery Boy on the beach, know what is the matter | Sara Ali Khan was seen in the arms of Mystery Boy on the beach, know what is the matter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media, she keeps sharing her old pictures on social media. Many times the news of her affair with Sushant Singh Rajput and Karthik Aryan has also come to the fore. In such a situation, now Sara has shared two such pictures that once created a sensation on social media. In these pictures, she is seen in the arms of a mystery boy.

Throwback picture created panic

These two pictures are seen in the same frame in the Instagram story of Sara Ali Khan. In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is seen having fun on the beach with her best friend Jehan Handa. These pictures were first shared by Jahan, which has been reposted by Sara.

Remembering the earlier phase of Kovid

Where Bollywood celebrities are remembering old memories by sharing pictures from their earlier days of Kovid. And now, Sara took to the photo and video sharing platform to repost her best friend Jahan Handa’s Insta story. In the picture, we can see both of them hugging each other and posing on the beach.

seen in matching dress

Both can be seen in color coordinated outfits. Jahan is in an orange colored shirt and striped pants, while on the other hand Sara is wearing an orange colored hot dress. Along with the photo, Sara added two stickers that read: ‘Take me back’ and ‘Love you!’

Will be seen in these films

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, Sara ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ has also been cast, in which her opposite Vicky Kaushal is also there.

