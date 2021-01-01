Sara Ali Khan shares a video from her Ladakh trip: Sara Ali Khan shares a video from her Ladakh trip

Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to explore new places. Whenever she gets a chance, she goes for a walk. Recently, she reached Ladakh with friends including actress Radhika Madan. Now Sarah has returned to Mumbai but it seems that her heart is still stuck in Ladakh.

In fact, Sarah is giving fans food every day with pictures of the trip. Now she has shared a movie video of herself on her Instagram account in which she is seen wearing a traditional fighting dress gown. The trees and mountains in the background add to the beauty of the video.



Sarah chose the iconic song for the video

Sara is showing her Bollywood incarnation on the iconic song ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaya Hum’ from the movie ‘Silsila’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. He captioned the video, ‘The corner of this garden is filled with the base of your hands.’



Radhika also shared a photo

Radhika has also shared a glimpse of her Ladakh trip with fans on social media. He seems to be having a lot of fun with his friends. These pictures are going viral on the internet and targeting people for travel.



Sarah will now appear in ‘Atarangi Re’.

On the work front, Sara will now be seen in director Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atarangi Re’. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen with him in the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie.

