Sara Ali Khan shares special photos with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai

After Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has taken her profession to a brand new degree. Sara Ali Khan has as soon as once more relived her reminiscence with Aanand L Rai. Sara Ali Khan with ‘Rinku’ Sara Ali Khan has introduced the most effective efficiency of her profession. Being a younger star and having finished solely 4 movies, Sara has managed to play a posh character at first of her profession which she has portrayed with utmost gusto!

The actress has typically credited the movie’s director Aanand L Rai for her extremely acclaimed performances and shares a great bond with the filmmaker since then. A supply reveals, “Sara Ali Khan even after the discharge of Atrangi Re There’s a good rapport between Aanand L Rai.

Sara has been taking pictures in Indore for the reason that launch of the movie and every time she will get time she calls up Anand ji. The 2 focus on life, motion pictures, books, meals and even the tasks they’re engaged on. Atrangi Re was a really special movie for her.” The supply additional provides, “Throughout the taking pictures of Atrangi Re, Sara and Anand ji loved native meals from Madurai and Delhi collectively.

He used to go to Dawn Drive within the morning and revel in Sufi within the night. Even now, Sara sends Anand ji footage of scrumptious meals from Indore they usually typically reminisce about their recollections from the units.” Sara and Aanand L Rai share a great relationship off the display as properly and admire one another. The actress has at all times referred to Rinku displaying her religion in Aanand L Rai’s religion. However, Sara is at the moment taking pictures for Laxman Utekar’s subsequent movie with Vicky Kaushal in Indore.

