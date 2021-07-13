Sara Ali Khan shows devil look and carries girl in her arms video viral | Sara Ali Khan assumed a ghostly form, then took the girl in her arms

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media. Sara often keeps showing her bubbly style on social media. Sara also keeps posting her funny videos on social media. He has once again posted many such videos in his Instagram story. Sara is seen as a devil in some videos, while in some she is showing the power of her arms.

Sara Ali Khan turns devil

These videos of Sara Ali Khan have become increasingly viral as soon as they come on social media. People are liking his funny side a lot. In one video, Sarah Devil is seen as the Devil using the filter. In this video, black marks under his eyes and fiery effect are being seen behind him.

Sara showed the power of the arms

In the second video, Sara Ali Khan is lifting a girl in her lap with both her arms. She is putting all her efforts to lift him. The girl looks scared in the video, but Sara does not let her go, but after several attempts, she lifts her completely in her lap. In the video, she is showing her fitness and strength of arms. These videos have been made in the vanity van during the shooting.

Sara will be seen with Akshay Kumar

Let me tell you, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Soon she is going to come naked in ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and South’s superstar Dhanush. Sara had gone on Maldives vacation in the past, from where her pictures became very viral. Apart from this, she also went to Kashmir with her family, from where one of her funny reporter side fans was seen. At the same time, recently pictures of his Kamakhya Devi’s darshan also dominated social media.

