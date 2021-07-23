Sara Ali Khan Solid Entry Father Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Marriage

New Delhi. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. On 8 October 2012, Saif married Kareena. This was undoubtedly Kareena’s first marriage, but this was Saif’s second marriage. Saif first married actress Amrita Singh. Saif had two children with Amrita, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. When Saif and Kareena got married, Sara Ali Khan reached the wedding and caught everyone’s attention.

Ban-thankar reached father’s wedding

Sara Ali Khan had arrived quite well at the wedding of Papa Saif Ali Khan. He wore a yellow and pink anarkali suit at the wedding. Sara was looking very beautiful wearing a mang on her head and jewelery around her neck. Sara did minimal makeup. To attend Saif’s wedding, his first wife Amrita Singh had decorated daughter Sara.

Although Amrita did not attend Saif-Kareena’s wedding, both their children attended the wedding in a Nawabi style. When Sara reached the wedding, everyone’s attention shifted towards her. At the wedding, Sara was seen busy with Papa Saif.

Sara posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan

It would not be wrong to say that Sara Ali Khan understands and handles relationships very well. At the wedding, Sara Ali Khan appeared with Saif as much as Papa. Equally, she was also seen with Kareena Kapoor. At the wedding, Sara gave many poses while clicking photos with Kareena. Sara Ali Khan had said in director Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan that she was happy that her parents got divorced and got freedom.

Sara-Ibrahim’s tuning is good with Kareena

Saif and Kareena have completed almost 10 years of marriage. Even today Saif’s two children have a good relationship with Kareena. Sara and Ibrahim are often spotted with Kareena at the house party. Recently, Sara Ali Khan was seen with Kareena and her second son Jeh on Eid. The pictures of Sara with her younger brother in her lap became increasingly viral on social media.