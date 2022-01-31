Sara Ali Khan speaks on Janhvi Kapoor says We are not best friends! ‘We are not good friends’ – Sara Ali Khan said such a big deal about Janhvi Kapoor!

Sara Ali Khan says

Sara Ali Khan said that.. “Ananya Pandey, Radhika, Janhvi or they all are here today, it is because they all have something. Need to do it and be comfortable with it.”

too active

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are very active on social media and often the pictures of both of them keep surprising people by coming out. Sara Ali Khan is seen a lot in religious places.

workfront

On the workfront, Sara Ali Khan is currently in discussion about Vicky Kaushal’s film which is being produced by Laxman Utekar. He has recently finished shooting for the film. However, no disclosure has been made about what is going to be the name of this film.

‘Atrangi Re’

She was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. After the release of the film, his performance was highly praised.

Goodluck Jerry and Dostana 2

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she is currently a part of the news about Goodluck Jerry and Dostana 2 and very soon she is going to be seen doing a big bang. Janhvi Kapoor is a great actress and she has performed it before.