Sara Ali Khan started living separately from father Saif Ali Khan after divorce, told this reason after taking mother’s name

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in the year 1991. Amrita is 12 years older than Saif and the two had decided to tie the knot after dating each other for a long time. Saif and Amrita have two children, but in the year 2004, both of them suddenly decided to separate. The custody of both the children was given to Amrita Singh in place of Saif Ali Khan. This was the reason why Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan live with their mother Amrita Singh.

In an interview, Sara was asked, ‘How easy is it for you to understand your parents? Because when you started growing up, your parents were separated. In response to this, the actress had said, ‘Everyone has only one father or one mother. For me both are very important. It is also very important for me to treat both of them equally. But my father thought of both of us everywhere and he was there whenever we needed us. We just needed to give them a call.

Sara Ali Khan had further said, ‘When my first film was released, my mother was very happy. Even she used to reach on the sets. He also liked it very much that I keep on laughing like this. A child lives with my mother. She suddenly comes to our room and starts making fun of us. It gives us positive energy. But I have said before that I had to live with my mother for just one reason or another. But I am happy because I believe that whatever happens happens only for good.

First meeting of the two? Saif had told in another interview, ‘We both met during Rahul Rawail’s film. I was completely new to the industry during that time, but Amrita was a well-known name. Saif had invited Amrita for a dinner date after this shoot, but she refused. I replied that I do not go out for dinner. You can come to my house if you want. After this Saif reached Amrita’s house. Here Saif told him about his heart.