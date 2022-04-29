Sara Ali Khan to turn a freedom fighter for Karan Johar’s Aye Watan Mere Watan | Sara Ali Khan

work between holidays Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. That’s why usually Sara Ali Khan either keeps on doing her work in between big holidays or she takes small holidays during the work itself. In the last few years, many travel pictures of Sara Ali Khan have been seen and liked by the fans. Sometimes she goes out with friends and sometimes with her mother. Most of these are sea or religious places. shooting gaslight Sometime back Sara Ali Khan was shooting for her next film Gaslight with Vikrant Masih in Gujarat. As the shooting started, Nageshwar visited Baba Bholenath at Jyotirlinga and took his blessings. Along with Sara, his co-star Vikrant Massey also reached to see Baba Bholenath. Both were also seen absorbed in the worship of Baba on the seashore. rested on the weekend Sara Ali Khan was shooting for her film near Dwarka, Gujarat. She also made her Gujarat trip fun and apart from shooting she is doing two things which she enjoys the most. First, taking the blessings of God by visiting temples and second, relaxing by the seaside. As soon as the weekend came, Sara had fun while relaxing on the beach in a beautiful colorful bikini. Rom Com With Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy film. The work on the film is almost complete. It will be a social comedy with light hearted romance. Just like Laxman Utekar’s debut film, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have completed two schedules of shooting of this film, out of which a lot of shooting was done in Indore. READ Also Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Karan Johar’s Manager Being Summoned by Mumbai Police, Says ‘Saheb Ko Pareshani Na Ho’ --> -->

tantrum with sunny kaushal

After the success of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has started working on Aanand L Rai’s next film Nakhrewali. Sara will be seen playing the title role in this film. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal will accompany him in the film. Sunny Kaushal has earlier won everyone’s heart with Akshay Kumar’s film Gold.

name of many movies

Meanwhile, there was news that Sara Ali Khan has been approached for Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff. Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff were supposed to work with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year but Sara did not choose this film for her debut as she did not want to start her career with a two-heroine film. While his name was also associated with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Karthik Aryan film, but these news turned out to be mere rumours.

Ashwathama is stuck

Sara Ali Khan had started preparing for Aditya Dhar’s period film Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. But after Corona, this big budget film got stuck and Sara Ali Khan had to focus her attention on the rest of the films. It is believed that Ashwatthama may start by the end of next year.

Journey from Kedarnath till now

Significantly, Sara Ali Khan started her career with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sara was given a lot of attention in the film. But Sara Ali Khan dominated with her debut. Before her debut, she appeared in Koffee With Karan with her father Saif Ali Khan. After this, in the month of December in 2018, Sara gave two successful films – Kedarnath and Simmba.